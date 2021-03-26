AMORY – Lydia Pearson is a freshman English teacher at Hatley High School but she also has a decorating knack she’s living out as a business owner of one of Amory’s boutiques alongside Main Street – All That & A Little More.
“It is something I’ve always loved to do,” Pearson said, who has decorated for the last seven or eight years. “I felt that this kind of store was needed in Amory. We are the only store featuring home, bridal and dinnerware.”
She opened the business in 2019 in a little corner shop along South Main Street before expanding to a larger space at 212 North Main St. in late 2020.
Pearson’s boutique competes with larger merchants by offering an extensive bridal registry, modern and farmhouse-style home décor and unique gifts. The bridal registry and dinnerware anchor the business.
All That & A Little More offers Mississippi-made items such as home goods and locally personalized art, which are reasonably priced. Pieces may also be custom ordered with screenprinting to suit.
Pearson recently added kitchen and dining furniture and light fixtures for living rooms, kitchens and bathrooms to her store’s inventory.
“We now feature Skyros dinnerware, Annieglass dinnerware and etu charcuterie boards,” she said.
Pearson’s customer service extends to making surprise deliveries.
“I made one bride-to-be very happy one afternoon,” she said. “We love making deliveries to bridal showers.”
For more information, Pearson’s inventory may be viewed by searching All That & A Little More on social media platforms or by visiting the boutique’s new website at www.allthatandalittlemore.shopsettings.com.