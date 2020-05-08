ABERDEEN – Continuing to adjust with the times, a facial shield production line through Allmond’s Printing is steadily outgrowing space thanks to demand mostly from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.
Additionally, John Allmond answered questions during one of Gov. Tate Reeves’ recent press conferences.
“There were probably eight businesses across the state that either retooled their business, from a distillery gone to making hand sanitizer or a blue jean company making masks. It showed the ingenuity of Mississippians and being part of the solution rather than the problem,” he said, adding several of his employees had input in the idea.
Allmond’s originally made facial shields for a company in the Tuscaloosa and Birmingham area and decided to reach out to Mississippi hospitals, which led to a connection with MEMA.
“They called and asked if we were really making these in the state of Mississippi. They asked how many we could do in and they’ve kept us busy. The next thing we know, the governor called us and wanted us to speak at his press conference and from there, we’re getting calls asking us if we can increase production,” Allmond said.
The expansion has so far created 10 new jobs in Aberdeen, and there are other workers at another assembly line in Starkville through a partner.
So far the assembly line has moved from Allmond’s Printing to the Aberdeen Main Street Depot to a building used by Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church, and there is still a need for a bigger space.
Initially, Allmond said the company could assemble 2,000 facial shields per day for MEMA, and the first purchase order was for 10,000 units. After filling those obligations, the agency ordered 80,000 shields.
There have been additional requests from other medical and dental offices, along with other personal protection equipment providers.