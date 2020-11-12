AMORY – Amory Main Street is kicking off the holiday season with its annual Christmas Open House this coming weekend.
Whereas the Christmas Open House has historically stretched out for multiple days, Amory Main Street is consolidating it to Nov. 15 from 1 until 5 p.m., although some stores throughout town will offer sales Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
In addition to businesses on Main Street, other retailers throughout town will participate in Christmas Open House.
Participating merchants will host a cider sip on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m., according to Amory Main Street Director Alyssa Benedict.
“Patrons can vote for their favorite cider as they visit the stores. Nominations turned in will enter patrons into a drawing for a Main Street gift certificate. Our merchants will have individual themes all competing in what we’re calling a Merry and Bright Fight,” she said.
Special in-store events during the weekend include pottery handprints for kids and professional pictures with Santa at Amory Flower Shop on Sunday afternoon.
Merchants will have a complete selection of holiday specials all weekend.