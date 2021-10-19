AMORY – Amory Main Street held its annual meeting Oct. 4 at Foundry 401, and items mentioned included that the merchant’s association will take the lead in organizing this year’s Christmas parade.
“The chamber of commerce has turned the Amory Christmas parade over to Amory Main Street, and the board is excited to carry on this tradition,” said Amory Main Street Director Rebecca Riddle.
The parade is set to take place Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m.
“We will also continue the Cookie Stroll, Christmas Open House and Cider Sip. Adding things to these events to help bring out the town will include carriage rides, live music and movies in the Frisco Park,” Riddle said.
Three façade grants were awarded this year to the Gemstone, Aubrey Raines Boutique and Bill’s Hamburgers. Grants totaled $6,000, and they’ll be paid out once facade work is completed before the February 2022 deadline.
Riddle said Amory Main Street received the Fidelia Club grant of 2021 and plans to put the money toward a mural and string lights in the downtown district.
Earlier in the meeting, vice president Carla Glasgow gave the welcome, and Riddle saluted outgoing Main Street board members, Kevin McCartney, Greta Moore and Reggie Smith. She then welcomed incoming members, Michael Cole, Lorie Crenshaw and Lindsay Mitchell.
Businesses represented by attendees of the meeting included Barnyard Bushes, Southern Mags, The Rusty Cat, The Coffee Pot, GCM Insurance, The Old Place, Mitchell Appraisal, Amped Nutrition and Brown Eyes Bakery. Refreshments were provided by Main Graze.