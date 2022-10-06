AMORY – Amory Main Street held its annual meeting Sept. 27 at the East Amory Community Center, which was moderated by the organization’s director, Rebecca Riddle.
The program highlighted awards for Volunteer of the Year, Most-Improved Property and Merchant of the Year.
Amory Main Street President Carla Glasgow was named Volunteer of the Year while State Farm agent Michael Cole received recognition for the most improved property, and Chad Houston, who owns The Gemstone, received the award for Merchant of the Year.
“Life is a journey, and sometimes we don’t know why things happen the way they do. Main Street has always been a passion for me. We are all volunteers. Without us all working together, we’ll never move forward,” Glasgow said.
Amory Main Street projects during the past year include improvements at a pocket park in Vinegar Bend and Engine 1529 metal cut-outs installed alongside Main Street. Main Street is also launching a monthly online newsletter for its members and weekly online small business spotlights.
“We’re trying to bridge the gap in communication (to our members),” Riddle said.
She also said Amory Main Street will be awarded a $100,000 grant this year.
“We’re very excited about that. We will have some stipulations attached. They will want to see visual things that will make a large impact downtown. We hope to receive funding every year,” she said.
Riddle also said a grant writer has been hired to join the staff. She revealed a new logo and website design for Amory Main Street, which is being phased in and was funded by a Monroe County Chamber of Commerce grant.
Riddle thanked outgoing Main Street board members, Beth Rock, Tommy Fugett and Ivan Bryant, while welcoming new members, Penny Leech, Jason Colburn and Lydia Pearson.
Keynote speaker Mayor Corey Glenn emphasized Main Street is the nucleus of the community.
“While much of the revenue along Highway 278 goes to corporate headquarters, Main Street businesses support Amory. Not only is Main Street a revenue driver, but it’s also the face of our community,” he said.
Gathered from a recent visit by a staff member from Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith’s office, Glenn shared an opinion from the representative that Amory’s Main Street is the second-ranking Main Street district in north Mississippi behind New Albany.
Glenn also explained future projects, including an industrial client expecting to locate along the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway by the end of next year.
