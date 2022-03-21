Jennifer Lay from the Mississippi Main Street Association briefs new city officials and merchants’ association board members to the mission of the Amory Main Street Association and its standing statewide. Mayor Corey Glenn and Ward 3 Alderman Mark Mitchell were among those present.
AMORY – City officials, business owners and Amory Main Street representatives attended a Feb. 24 workshop at Community Bank detailing the workings of not only the local merchants association but also the Mississippi Main Street Association.
“We felt it was beneficial to include the board of aldermen, as well as the mayor, who advocate for our Amory Main Street organization,” said Main Street director Rebecca Riddle after the workshop. “It was a time for our new board members, Michael Cole from State Farm Insurance and Lorie Crenshaw from Southern Crossing Outfitters, to learn more about the Mississippi Main Street program. We were able to showcase the impact Amory Main Street, Inc. has had on the community through promotions, events and grant funding to the mayor and aldermen. This helps them to understand our organization and how together we can make progress. The support from our city officials is vital to our program, and we are more than happy with the support we have continued to receive from them and look forward to much growth.
“The meeting was an opportunity to showcase what it means to be a part of the Mississippi Main Street program and all it offers to help directors like myself propel Amory into a successful future,” she added.
Mississippi Main Street Director of Community Development Jennifer Lay showcased Amory as an example of a model Mississippi Main Street community, placing it in the top 10 percent statewide.
“Amory Main Street is leading the way to leverage Amory to be the hub of Monroe County. The activity and business support offered has served as a catalyst to quality of life improvements. Momentum for downtown development continues to create a diverse shopping atmosphere, and that combined with a robust calendar of downtown events and the addition of several new restaurants following the enactment of alcohol sales, provides a vibrant downtown that residents crave and will drive momentum for commerce and larger-scale development outside the downtown city limits,” she said.
Lay added the increase of malls throughout America in previous years created several empty storefronts in downtown areas.
“The empty buildings have suffered from neglect while America’s suburban landscapes have become scenes of generic urban clutter that vary little from one community to another,” she said.