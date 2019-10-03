AMORY – As part of its annual meeting Sept. 24 at the Park Hotel, Amory Main Street, Inc. recognized current and outgoing people vital to promoting business and quality of life.
Amory Main Street Director Alyssa Benedict honored Erin Reeves, who owns The Coffee Pot, as Merchant of the Year and Shelter Insurance agent Carla Glasgow as Volunteer of the Year. Shanon Hyatt of Brown Eyes Bakery received the façade grant from Mississippi Main Street.
“She’s been here about a year. She’s done such a beautiful job with adding the awning and accents to her building. We’re so happy to have a bakery in Amory,” Benedict said.
Outgoing board members Ken Byars and Steven Stockton, both Amory School District employees, were also recognized. Chad Gaston of HMB Graphics and Glasgow are filling the two seats on the board. Additionally, Reeves was named president of the board. Joseph Richardson previously held the position.
Keynote speaker Mayor Brad Blalock shared his thoughts on the important role of Amory Main Street in revitalizing downtown’s business corridor. He said development is returning to city centers but has some requirements.
“Millenials want accessibility to food and fun, and Amory can provide that,” he said.
Blalock dropped a couple of names of people whose efforts he had noted.
“Beth Rock of Rock & Company creates an experience for customers. Carla Glasgow created a downtown destination with her pocket park that people enjoy,” he said.
He praised Amory Main Street for encouraging collaboration among members.
Benedict shared her report of the year by recalling success stories, as well as by giving a preview of upcoming holiday season events.
Some of the upcoming events include Oct. 29’s ChiliFest, a haunted house in late October, a cookie stroll Nov. 2 and Christmas Open House Nov. 7-10.
“My main goal is to improve appearance and create attraction. All of our events are geared not only to bring people to Amory but to keep our folks at home,” she said.
Special guest Jennifer Prather from Mississippi Main Street concluded the program by sharing greetings and compliments from the association.
“Keep doing the small things such as façade improvements and hosting community activities. People are visitors first,” she said.