Amory Main Street Director Rebecca Riddle stands outside of the merchants association’s temporary office at Vinegar Bend’s pocket park, which was previously occupied by The Computer Wizard. Main Street seeks to find a new location it will own.
AMORY – Amory Main Street’s office recently moved into a former business parcel at the Vingar Bend Blues Alley pocket park for a temporary basis. The merchants association’s former location is now occupied by Mississippi Men Clothing Company, which opened earlier in October.
“We moved at the beginning of our fiscal year. [Our landlord] Carla Glasgow permitted us to use our previous quarters rent-free but got an offer she couldn’t refuse,” said Amory Main Street Director Rebecca Riddle.
A nearby location, also owned by Glasgow and formerly occupied by The Computer Wizard, was vacant and was offered for Main Street’s office.
“We’re glad to have a new [Amory Main Street] member,” Riddle said of Mississippi Men Clothing Company. “We’re working toward getting a location that we will own. I appreciate Carla’s teamwork to keep us going.”
Amory Main Street’s former landline number, 640-8700, is no longer in service, but the new wireless number is 640-9733.
Amory Main Street currently does not have a physical address during the transition, but the mailing address remains at P.O. Box 27, Amory MS 38821. Main Street’s email also remains amorymainstreet@gmail.com.