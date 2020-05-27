AMORY – Amory Main Street is providing grants to help businesses improve their outer appearances through this year’s facade grant program. These grants are worth as much as $5,000 each.
The deadline to apply is June 5.
According to Amory Main Street Director Alyssa Benedict, these are reimbursable grants to make changes and improvements to buildings by the end of the year.
“Our design committee has been working to make Main Street a more visually appealing place for us to enjoy, and we are excited to already have interest from several of the business owners to do the same,” she said.
The grant is open to Amory Main Street business members, and eligible projects include anything visible from the street.
Last year, Brown Eyes Bakery was the facade improvement grant recipient.
For more information, email amorymainstreet@gmail.com or call 256-8700.