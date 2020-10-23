AMORY – Kent and Nicky Collins launched their own business, Amory Paint & Home Center, in 2007 alongside North Front Street. In 2011, they moved it to more spacious quarters in the vacated Mississippi Valley Gas building alongside North Third Street.
Kent previously worked in the retail paint business, giving him experience before starting the business.
“I came up under Henry Tucker, who operated the Sherwin Williams store in Aberdeen. He taught me the business and how to budget. He was a clever businessman and remains a good friend,” Kent said.
The Collins are diligent to carry on the mentorship of Tucker at their store.
“He told me that people go where there is service,” Kent said.
Amory Paint & Home Center’s staff includes Logan Mitchell and interior decorator Clara Hairston.
“We offer interior decorating consulting to our customers at no additional charge. We do house calls at any time to help our clients choose and coordinate colors,” Kent said.
Amory Paint & Home Center offers a complete line of paint products, from Benjamin Moore and PPG. It also offers Designer Choice laminate flooring, cabinet hardware by Kasaware and lighting by Design House. The store will soon exhibit locally crafted kitchen and living room accessories by Jason Carson. Carson’s wood crafts range from stove top burner covers to sofa tables.
The Collins have sponsored a T-ball team at Hatley Attendance Center for the past three years coached by Dr. Lloyd Sweatt, who pastors Meadowood Baptist Church where the Collins attend.
“Our true friends are those with whom we enjoy church activities. We also participate in other community events such as sponsoring holes at golf tournaments,” Kent said.
When he’s not working or at church events, Kent enjoys hunting. He has two deer trophies and a turkey hanging in his office.