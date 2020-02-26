AMORY – Shoppers wanting to save time and avoid crowds in the Walmart grocery aisles can now do so through the Amory location’s newly added online pickup option. Products applicable include staples such as groceries, cleaning supplies, diapers and pet supplies.
“We’re excited to offer this new service. Time is so important, and this will save time,” said Amory Walmart store manager Shannon Moore.
Customers may shop the store’s large selection online and come to the designated pickup area at the store for items to be loaded. The area includes 10 reserved parking places marked in bright orange squarely in the middle of the parking lot up against the fire lane near the orange highlighted door for pickup.
“People look for convenience and speed. When teachers or nurses get off work, they’re tired. They can just stop, get their order loaded and get home,” Moore said.
The Walmart Grocery App must be used to access the service, and times for pickup are from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Walmart associates do the shopping, promising to pick the freshest items with a money-back guarantee if the customer is not satisfied. Free same-day pickup is available if the order is received by 1 p.m. When customers arrive at the store, associates will load their vehicles in minutes at no cost.
“You can notify us with your app that you’re on your way, and we’ll be ready,” he said.
The minimum order to qualify for this service is $50, and the customer is responsible for all applicable taxes. Walmart reserves the right to change terms without notice.
“We expect it to do very well. We want to serve everybody,” Moore said.