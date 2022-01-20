Farmers/Participants with crop base acreage eligible for enrollment in the Agricultural Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage (ARCPLC) have the option of changing their election per crop for each crop year thru 2023. For the 2022 year, the deadline for changing the specific crop election is March 15, 2022.
Considerations: No one knows with certainty which option will be best for a farm, crop or producer; but this information should provide some simple advice you may use to decide which option may be best. Basic questions to help you decide for 2022:
• Is there a greater risk of lower commodity prices, indicating that Price Loss Coverage (PLC) would be the best choice?
OR
• Is there a greater risk of lower revenues, which are a function of commodity prices and yields? This would indicate that Agricultural Risk Coverage (ARC) would be the best choice.
PLC option – PLC payments are triggered when the Market Year Average (MYA) price falls below the crop’s Effective Reference Price for the marketing year for the crop. If you feel there will be a good chance the 2022 MYA price for a crop will fall below the 2022 Effective Reference Price, then PLC may be the election you want to choose for that specific crop.
Commodity
2022 Effective Reference Price - Price guarantee
Marketing Year Average (MYA) Period
USDA Projected Forecast 2022 crop MYA Price
Unit
Forecast Price Lower than Reference Price indicates possible need for PLC election
Wheat
$5.50
Jun. 1-May 31
$7.05
Bushel
Barley
$4.95
Jun. 1-May 31
$5.15
Bushel
Oats
$2.40
Jun. 1-May 31
$3.70
Bushel
Peanuts
$0.2675
Aug. 1-Jul. 31
$0.230
Pound
YES
Corn
$3.70
Sep. 1-Aug. 31
$5.45
Bushel
Grain Sorghum
$3.95
Sep. 1-Aug. 31
$5.45
Bushel
Soybeans
$8.40
Sep. 1-Aug. 31
$12.10
Bushel
Seed Cotton
$0.3670
Aug. 1-Jul. 31
$0.4595
Pound
Rice (long grain)
$0.1400
Aug. 1-Jul. 31
$0.1310
Pound
YES
Dry Peas
$0.1100
Jul. 1-Jun. 30
$0.1700
Pound
Lentils
$0.1997
Jul. 1-Jun. 30
$0.3300
Pound
Canola
$0.2015
Jul. 1-Jun. 30
$0.3200
Pound
Large Chickpeas
$0.2162
Sep. 1-Aug. 31
$0.3300
Pound
Small Chickpeas
$0.1904
Sep. 1-Aug. 31
$0.2900
Pound
Sunflower Seed
$0.2015
Sep. 1-Aug. 31
$0.3190
Pound
Flaxseed
$11.284
Jul. 1-Jun. 30
$25.00
Bushel
Mustard Seed
$0.2317
Sep. 1-Aug. 31
$0.3730
Pound
Rapeseed
$0.2015
Jul. 1-Jun. 30
$0.3600
Pound
Safflower
$0.2015
Sep. 1-Aug. 31
$0.2900
Pound
Crambe
$0.2105
Sep. 1-Aug. 31
$0.4320
Pound
Sesame Seed
$0.2317
Sep. 1-Aug. 31
$0.3900
Pound
ARC options - ARC-CO is the most commonly used ARC option that is based on revenues calculated using county yields and MYA prices. Payments are generated when the crop’s revenue for the year is less than 86 percent of the crop’s 5-year average benchmark revenue guarantee. If the current year revenue for the county is less than 86% of the benchmark revenue guarantee, then ARC-CO will generate a payment limited to no more than 10 percent of the benchmark revenue. ARC-CO will stand a better chance of triggering a payment if the county average yield is significantly under the benchmark county yield.
ARC-IC is another revenue option which works similarly to the ARC-CO option, using producer’s own benchmark and actual yields instead of county yields. ARC-IC is also a type of enterprise (blended) revenue guarantee which will determine a revenue guarantee and revenue loss while considering all of a producer’s interest on farms in the state that are elected and enrolled in ARC-IC.
Overview of considerations:
If you believe there is a greater chance that the national average marketing year price for the crop will fall below the 2022 Effective Reference Price, then consider electing PLC.
If you believe that the county revenue or individual revenue, as applicable, may be low enough in 2022 to generate an ARC-CO or ARC-IC payment, respectively; then one of the ARC revenue guarantee programs will be a better choice than PLC.
Unless commodity prices and/or yields for 2022 fall considerably, it does not appear that either option will generate a payment for 2022. Remember also, that payments for either option, if generated, will not be made until October 2023.
Election Deadline: March 15, 2022. If an election change is desired, then all producers with an interest in cropland on the farm must sign the base election form.
Enrollment Deadline: March 15, 2022. Election and enrollment are two separate actions. In order to be eligible for payment under ARC or PLC, the contract to participate for 2022 must be enrolled by all producers sharing in base acres on the farm.
STAX/SCO/ECO Area Insurance Policy and how they affect ARC and PLC participation.
STAX – Not compatible/not eligible with ARC or PLC payments
SCO – Not compatible/not eligible with ARC payments. Compatible with PLC
ECO – Compatible/Eligible for ARC
Important Program Provisions
