AMORY – Mississippi Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley teamed with officials from Atmos Energy March 4 for a tour of the utility’s Monroe County natural gas storage facility.
“The purpose of the tour is to learn more about the critical role the facility plays in the delivery of natural gas service to our customers, as well as the facility’s work in ensuring reliability of gas supply throughout the Mississippi service area,” said Atmos spokesman Robert Morgan in a press release.
Presley touted Monroe County as the location of the first gas well drilled in Mississippi.
“The well was drilled in 1926. When it was depleted, it became the first of several gas storage facilities in Monroe County. It’s got a rich history,” he said.
The Public Service Commission and Atmos Energy are collaborating to use facilities to stockpile natural gas reserves for cold weather when energy is in highest demand.
“A formal review of the system was announced by the Public Service Commission in the wake of the energy crisis in Texas that came as a result of the ice storms in February,” Morgan said. “We are utilizing key assets such as Monroe Gas Storage to purchase and store natural gas in the summer months when prices are lower to fortify this area against price spikes in cold weather. Demand for energy is driven by cold temperatures.”
Matt Davidson, Atmos vice president of rates and regulatory affairs, was also on hand to tour the gas storage facility in Monroe County with Presley.
“Natural gas is more reliable than electricity. We’ve been storing gas here since the 1950s. We use reserves to mitigate swings in gas prices. We’ve made some modifications to offset events such as the ice storm in the future,” he said.
Morgan was pleased in how gas service weathered the historic February storm.
“Of the 255,000 customers we have in Mississippi, less than 50 lost gas service for a short time,” he said. “We have spent $400 million on research and development on improving the system. Most of all, we’re indebted to the professionalism and dedication of our employees.”