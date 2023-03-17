ABERDEEN – BankOkolona announced the signing of a plan to acquire certain assets and assume certain liabilities of First Federal Savings and Loan Association.
The transaction has been approved by the board of directors of each company and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. It is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval from the depositors of First Federal and bank regulatory authorities.
“The acquisition will continue our plan to enhance service of our customers and those of First Federal by furthering deposit and loan services within the footprint of Chickasaw, Calhoun, Monroe and Webster counties. Additionally, the merger expands our vision of serving customers where they are with traditional relationship banking, products and services that meet their needs. We expect this merger to enhance our ability to continue investing in our products and service, ensuring that we remain competitive on all fronts,” said BankOkolona President and CEO John Herrod.
After the transaction is completed, BankOkolona will have five branches and $296 million in total assets.
“First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Aberdeen was established in 1936 and has strived to meet the residential mortgage needs and the savings needs of our customers in Monroe County and the surrounding area. The transaction with BankOkolona will allow us to expand our product line to better serve our customers. First Federal is owned by our depositors and is subject to their approval. We are excited about this opportunity and what it offers to our customers and our staff,” said First Federal CEO Dale Tate.
