BankOkolona announces a plan to acquire assets of First Federal Savings & Loan in Aberdeen, which is expected to close later this year. 

ABERDEEN – BankOkolona announced the signing of a plan to acquire certain assets and assume certain liabilities of First Federal Savings and Loan Association.

