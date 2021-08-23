AMORY – Most people know him as the man working his magic behind the grill.
James Wilkerson has been the general manager for Bill’s Hamburgers for more than 17 years. While his last day at the restaurant was on July 22, his wife, Brittany, is now taking over the family business as the new general manger.
He said Bill’s Hamburger has been a part of his life for as long as he can remember. He started out working for the restaurant as a kid and has done just about every job there.
“I worked there all through middle and high school. I moved out of state a little bit for school and came back and worked there,” James said. “I did a little bit of everything, from processing meat to waiting tables to cooking the meat. I did just about everything.”
He said working at Bill’s Hamburgers has taught him a lot about the people of Amory and the city’s history. He said through the years he’s learned to appreciate all the conversations he’s had with several of the regular customers, as it’s taught him a lot.
“It’s just a great experience. I met a lot of people and learned a lot about Amory and a lot about the history of this town. A lot of the older customers witnessed a lot of things and have so many stories. It was great working there. It was hard to leave. I turned down a lot of jobs in the past because I didn’t want to leave here. It was most definitely a bittersweet moment,” James said.
Building a strong relationship with customers has always been important to him and what he took pride in while working at Bill’s Hamburgers.
“Being in the industry so long, I learned a lot about my customers by remembering key conversations and things that they enjoyed,” Wilkerson said. “Building those customer relationships goes a long way, especially when they’ve seen you grow. Being able to build those relationships and have that connection with them meant a lot to me.”
James hopes his service to customers is impactful, adding Bill’s Hamburgers will always be his home.
“I hope I left a positive impact on them but I always tried to make sure that my customers have a good experience. I tried to learn as much about them and be a part of their lives,” he said. “I want them to say, ‘That man, James Wilkerson, was the guy who always had a smile on his face and did his best to make sure everyone was happy.’”