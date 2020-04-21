With hospitals’ growing need for personal protection equipment, two local businesses are tapping into their resources to fill the demand for face shields. American Controls Technology in Amory and Allmond Printing in Aberdeen have both adapted their work days to making a different type of product than normal.
At Allmond’s Printing, an assembly line begins with taking clear nylon plastic and die cutting it into rounded corners. Slit foam and stripped felt are applied, and then elastic is stapled onto the shield.
“The machine we’re using for the die cuts is the first piece of equipment my dad bought when he went into business in 1957,” said John Allmond. “They’re not hard to make. We were lucky to be able to do all of it with the equipment we have.”
As of last week, Allmond’s Printing had made 5,000 shields out of enough material for 10,000.
American Controls Technology normally produces various types of computerized control products for industrial valves and piping. Vice president Matt Hannon received a tip for an opportunity for the company to provide face shields for personnel on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.
“One of our employees [Jason Browning] came to me with the idea he had stumbled across on YouTube where others elsewhere were making these. The files were readily available for download. We gave one a try and have been printing around the clock ever since,” he said.
A.C.T. produces between eight and 12 units per day using a 3D printer for the headbands.
“They take approximately two hours per unit, and we print them four at a time in a stack up. We have produced around 50 units so far,” he said.
A.C.T. is distributing them free of charge to medical personnel on the front lines. Four shields were recently sent to New York with nurse practitioners from Monroe County assisting medical personnel treating COVID-19 cases.
“We currently have shields in Tupelo and Amory NMCC hospitals, as well as other local urgent care units in our county. We are working locally and then we will move out to further locations as we can. We plan on printing until we cannot find more materials or until there is no longer a need,” Hannon said.
The most difficulty the company has had is securing the acrylic for the shields themselves and elastic for the headbands.
“We have resorted to using book report sleeves and laminate pouches to make the shields and rubber bands for the head gear retention. Currently, we have enough materials to produce around 250 face shields over the next month,” Hannon said.
Hannon is soliciting help from others who have access to 3D printers to help in this project.
“Please let us know, and we can help you get the files to print and we can help get you the materials for the shields themselves,” he said.