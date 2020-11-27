ABERDEEN – Lane and Bonnie Conner are carrying on one of Aberdeen’s legacy businesses opened by her father, the late R.G. Buxton, in November 1947, and the business encompasses Buxton Jewelry and Buxton Music Central.
The business has the distinctive address of P.O. Box 1.
“My father came to Aberdeen in 1947 to open his business,” Bonnie said. “He inquired about getting a post office box and was told box one was available. He took it, and we’ve had it ever since.”
Buxton Jewelry features Citizen watches, Speidel watchbands, college-branded watches, Concepts earrings and a broad selection of gold, silver and diamond jewelry. Services offered include watch repair, battery replacement and resetting stones.
Three years after launching the jewelry store, Buxton expanded his business to include musical instruments and equipment, which is now the companion store known as Buxton Music Central.
His son-in-law, Lane, carries on the business while also teaching and tutoring music from 15 to 20 hours a week.
The music store’s inventory includes guitars, drums, harmonicas and accessories. Brand names include Peavey, Yamaha, Takamine, Blueridge, Ventura, Mapex, Spear and Hohner.
“We have one of the largest inventories of accessories in the state. Customers have come from out of state to find items we carry. People don’t stock what we have,” Lane said.
Bonnie has a good working relationship with merchants who sell and service similar items, even though they compete against each other.
“We help each other out. Our primary competition these days is on the internet,” she said.
Buxton passed away last October at 99 and a half years old, but the Conners are committed to carrying on the business for the long haul.
“The Lord put it on my heart to rise up another generation of quality and committed musicians,” Lane said.
Longevity is a given with the family.
“My dad retired at 95 and he wanted me to beat him out,” Bonnie said. “We’re simply carrying on his legacy. He always considered his customers as his friends.”