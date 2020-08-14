SMITHVILLE – An original dining experience and chances to swing bats are on deck for customers of Cages & Cones, a restaurant started by someone with a close connection to the former Smithville Cafe and Johnny’s Cafe.
“I grew up in restaurants and wanted to do it. My parents owned restaurants in Smithville. I work as a nurse and had to put that dream aside for a little while,” said Joey Hughey, who first started talking about opening the restaurant with her husband, Micheal, during Christmastime last year.
The plan started to take shape in February, and their love for sports and food are officially teaming up through the restaurant’s opening.
Cages & Cones has three batting cages separate from the dining room area people can pay to use for an hour at a time or sign up for a membership to use.
Due to COVID-19, people will need to bring their own equipment for the time being.
The Hugheys were both athletes while attending Smithville High School – a drive carrying on with their children.
“We’re hoping to have a big screen TV in the dining room with sports on. We also have a tournament team, [North Mississippi] Venom, that just won the World Series. We hope to put up memorabilia from that team and others,” Joey said. “Our hopes on Friday nights are to stay open until 11 or 12 after football games to give people a place where they can eat.”
On the food side of the restaurant, people can order traditional foods such as chicken strips, hamburgers and French fries or get a little more adventurous with an array of cones options.
Just like restaurants such as Subway and Salsarita’s, people have options to customize their meal, but Cages & Cones’ hook is it comes in a cone.
“People can choose between a pizza, crescent roll, waffle or tortilla cone – that makes it especially fun,” Joey said. “You pick your cone and you pick your ingredients.”
Options for each cone include anything from Caesar salad to meatballs, barbecue chicken, pork, shrimp, Rotel chicken and taco salad, along with several cheese and vegetable options.
The signature dessert is a cinnamon roll apple cone with apple pie filling and creamed cheese icing.
The restaurant will eventually host birthday parties.
Cages & Cones is located at 60020 Olive St. in the building formerly occupied by Access Family Health Services’ Farmacy.