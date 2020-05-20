When it comes to landing industries, restaurants and retail locations, there are franchise reps and site managers looking for locations far before communication is made with local representatives. That information begins with data derived from the census.
“Populations. Households. The extensive data the census gathers, all of those things are what businesses and governments use to make decisions,” said Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chelsea Baulch. “With retail, they deal with local realtors on property acquisition. As far as going through economic development and cities, the only time they communicate with us is for incentives. Should x, y, z company locate somewhere, they’re using this type of data. If they’re wanting to put a certain business here, what stats will make them make that decision?”
She said data dealing with percentages of families and certain age groups play into box stores, restaurants and companies locating in certain areas.
“Whether it’s a fast food chain or a retailer, we may could get their contact information and get them marketing material to convince them, ‘You really need to locate your business here because of….’ I’m not saying that storytelling aspect isn’t important in economic development but as we always say, you have to get the first look to get them to come where you are in order to have the conversation, but the numbers don’t lie,” Baulch said. “If a fast food chain is wanting to locate here, they’re not going to give us the first look if our population doesn’t reach their threshold.”
A subscription-based database listing certain retailers hoping to expand in certain areas is available, but each business has requirements such as population, traffic count and median household data.
“Completing the census for 2020 is of utmost importance if you’re asking, ‘What can I do to help my community? What can I do to support my city? What can I do to support continuous growth?’” Baulch said.
Baulch there is a census compilation of data for businesses released between 10-year census counts.
Other information industries seek such as educational attainment rates, the civilian labor force, average growth rates and employment and wage trends are other examples of data available through U.S. Census Bureau resources.
“It’s not just the 10-year census but those other sub-categories within the census,” Baulch said. “People are trying to get the numbers to understand who we are and what do we look like and back it up with a story.
“When a site selector for an industry, a box box or a fast food company is going over all of this and looking at a desktop model and a spreadsheet of where they’d like to locate, before you even get started with land availability and tax incentives and resources, you start looking at population because that’s what categorizes us,” Baulch said.
She said there’s nearly $5,000 per person that could be tied to the census count in a number of ways such as funding for infrastructure and police protection.
“The chamber is trying to be an advocate to inform people of this being the time to do it. It’s hugely important for us for economic growth and even community development. We know that stems off of business location, retail location and business expansions,” Baulch said.
For more resources about the 2020 census, check out www.mscensus2020.org.