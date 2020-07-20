NETTLETON – Leadership from Mississippi Main Street welcomed its newest member July 6 as Nettleton Main Street was officially recognized as a designated community in the association. Benefits include eligibility for annual awards, yearly evaluations and development of a vision plan.
“What makes these communities so great is our downtowns. It really gives us the characters, the stories and that true sense of community,” said Mississippi Main Street State Coordinator Thomas Gregory.
Nettleton joins a list of 46 other Mississippi Main Street designated communities.
Chance McDavid, director of asset development for the Mississippi Development Authority, said economic development starts at a local level, which can lead to better quality of life and an increase of wealth for communities.
“It’s going to be good to revitalize our Main Street and coincide with our growth we have on the four lane. It will increase the growth of Nettleton,” said Mayor Mem Riley.
Nettleton City Clerk Dana Burcham will serve as Nettleton Main Street director.
“In presenting the certificate today, this is really day one of all the great things that we have in store for Nettleton. Part of the process is for us to come in with a resource team that will help you develop a vision and a plan for downtown,” Gregory said.
Last year, Nettleton was awarded $80,000 from the Mississippi Development Authority to revitalize its downtown area. The overall project is estimated at $266,000, which includes purchasing and renovating several vacant buildings alongside Young Avenue.