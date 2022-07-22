The Monroe County Chamber of Commerce shares the bittersweet announcement that Kelly Martin has accepted a position as Ecosystem 4 coordinator for AccelerateMS, the state’s newly formed workforce development agency.
Her final day with the chamber will be July 29.
Kelly has worked diligently for more than 10 years serving the community in various roles at the chamber. As a right hand to the director on various community and economic development efforts, she is leaving large shoes to fill.
As the Ecosystem 4 coordinator, Martin will be the single point of contact within AccelerateMS’ sphere of influence. Regular meetings facilitated by her and the team at AccelerateMS will allow ecosystem stakeholders to share best practices, voice concerns, provide feedback and participate in the development of workforce strategies appropriately focused upon the needs of that particular ecosystem. Each ecosystem will routinely review labor market data, supply chain needs, available educational resources and regional/community assets in an effort to more accurately meet needs in real time.
“We could not be more encouraged by having one of our own in such an important role as managing our ecosystem for workforce development efforts,” said Chelsea Baulch, executive director of the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce. “Workforce continues to be a key driver in site selection and economic development, and the group at AccelerateMS are literally the best of the best in the State of Mississippi. Over the past five years, Kelly has formed relationships with our career tech centers, K-12 educators and existing industry and other workforce partners. From recently receiving work-ready certified status through ACT to becoming more involved and passionate about the workforce, she is more than equipped for this promotion and will continue to work as a partner for us.”
The staff and executive committee are working to evaluate duties and responsibilities before filling this position, so please visit our website in the coming weeks for job postings and more information.
Please join us for a sweet ending to a new beginning on July 26 from 4-6 p.m. at the Amory Regional Museum, located at 801 3rd St. South. This is a come and go event to send your well wishes and encouragement with Martin. She will still be located in Monroe County, so thankfully we will still see her at community events and the like.
