Businesses countywide are suffering significant impacts related to COVID-19. If you represent a business or nonprofit organization in Monroe County, please help the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce understand what your business is going through.
The chamber, in partnership with several community organizations, is coordinating an effort to assess the economic impacts related to COVID-19. The information will inform strategies to speed recovery efforts.
Your individual responses will not be published. Responses will be analyzed to gain a better understanding of economic damage locally and region-wide. Only compiled responses (with no identifying company information) may be published. The chamber will provide all respondents with a summary of the findings as well as relevant updates regarding any economic assistance opportunities.
While the survey is designed for all size businesses, please skip questions that do not apply to your organization.
This survey, found at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1YHOUi-CoWkzo94_pNT4OSVd6s4iUEV2t9OoapsO8h68/viewform?edit_requested=true, is designed to take no more than 10 minutes to complete. The chamber asks that you respond by Thursday, April 30.
For additional COVID-19 related information and resources please visit www.GoMonroe.org.