While Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chelsea Baulch is serving her second term on the Mississippi Economic Development Council Board of Directors, she is serving in a newer role as chair of its Women in Economic and Community Development committee.
“Historically when I first went to the CEO roundtable, there were four women in the room. There wasn’t many of us at all,” she said, adding the makeup included economic development agency directors throughout the state.
The Women in Economic and Community Development committee aims to educate younger females about the industry and empower females already in the industry.
The Mississippi Economic Development Council is a professional association comprised of economic and chamber entities working to advance the economic development profession and to strengthen Mississippi’s competitive position through advocacy, education and collaboration.
Through Baulch’s years of attending economic development conferences statewide, the number of women participating has increased. Before taking the role as the Monroe County’s chamber director, she worked on a nearly all female staff at the Golden Triangle Development LINK.
The Women in Economic and Community Development committee formed this summer.
“I have been blown away by the participation, the partnerships behind that and the energy behind that. Our mission behind that is not only do we want to continue to empower women in top management and leadership roles in economic and community development and provide professional development opportunities but also that education piece to the youth. At career day when we are talking about being a nurse, a teacher, a doctor and a pharmacist, you can also be an economic developer,” Baulch said.
She added the University of Southern Mississippi offers an economic development program for students.
Baulch envisions the women’s committee to develop mentorships, professional development and educational pieces for younger females, in addition to providing empowerment to females to make career advancements in the economic and community development areas.
“I think the possibilities are endless but if you ask me what it will look like in the next 10 years, I would hope the Women in Economic Development committee for the state of Mississippi would almost be a poster child and the women’s group for southeastern economic development,” she said.
For her role in the Mississippi Economic Development Council board as a whole, Baulch serves as director of District 2, which extends from Monroe County north to Tishomingo County, west to Marshall County and south to Calhoun County. It encompasses 14 counties.
“It’s an honor to be the District 2 representative for the MEDC but truly a higher honor to serve along with these women on the committee. Whatever’s in the future for the state of Mississippi for the economic development industry, specifically in my role for Monroe County….as [Golden Triangle Development LINK Excecutive Director] Joe Max [Higgins] would say, ‘You can leave your place and ask if it’s better from when you started?’ We already know it’s better from when we started because we’re already growing into a committee and we’re not highlighting it for weakness. We’re highlighting it for the strength.
“For Monroe County to have a person in that seat, there are a lot of other heavy hitters who could serve that position from our district so I’m honored to serve,” she said.
Baulch’s term on the Mississippi Development Council Board of Directors began in October 2020 and runs through September 2022.
She already had several North Mississippi partnerships in economic development, but being a member of the board has opened up more connections throughout the state.
“It has really been eye opening because even though we can all be competitive for community projects, it never feels that way,” she said.