The Monroe County Chamber of Commerce knows trying to decide if you should apply for assistance is hard enough, but which one to apply for can be overwhelming. The Mississippi Economic Development Council hosted a webinar this week with the U.S. Chamber the chamber hopes might help you as you navigate this process.
Presentation slides and a comparison chart are attached to go along with the webinar. Visit www.gomonroe.org for the webinar. The audio doesn’t begin until minute 13:33, so feel free to skip ahead. We’re all in this together.
Please join the U.S. Chamber and Inc. for a virtual National Small Business Town Hall Friday, April 10 at 11 a.m. U.S. Chamber Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley and Inc. editor-at-large will be sharing insights on the CARES Act and the latest economic policies that affect you and your members. To register, visit https://events.inc.com/nationaltownhallevents?cid=cem121:633:s00:Townhall1_USCC&utm_source=CMEmail&utm_medium=uschamberofcommerce&utm_campaign=cem121:633:s00:Townhall1_USCC.
Please note that space is limited, and advance registration is required.