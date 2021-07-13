All of Monroe County’s municipalities witnessed gains in sales tax revenue compared to this time last year, according to June’s Mississippi Department of Revenue sales tax diversions report. The figures are reflective of purchases made locally in May.
Amory’s total of $229,668.88 was a significant increase from $179,399.57 last year but a slight decrease from $231,685.48 last month.
Aberdeen, which pulled the second largest amount of sales tax in Monroe County, also had an increase compared to last month. The June report indicated $79,739.03 for the month, compared to $77,499.17 last month and $74,172.78 last year.
Nettleton’s total of $49,985.27 followed, which was an increase from $37,668.54 last year and a slight decrease from $49,993.74 last month.
Smithville’s sales tax total for the month was $6,275.54, an increase from $5,256.11 last year and a decrease from $6,418.20 last month. Hatley had a total of $3,252.41 through the June report, which was an increase from $2,526.67 last year and a decrease from $3,660.65 last month.