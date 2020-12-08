By one means or another, all of Monroe County’s municipalities underwent gains in sales tax diversions, compared to previous reporting periods. Figures are reflective of the October sales tax diversions report from the Mississippi Department of Revenue.
Cities that had gains compared to the October 2019 report were Aberdeen, Amory, Nettleton and Hatley while those with increases compared to September’s report were Nettleton and Smithville.
Amory continues to net the most sales tax with the October report’s figure of $179,082.20, which is a decrease from last month’s $179,700.89 and an increase from last October’s $160,955.99. Aberdeen was second with a figure of $70,109.05, which is a gain from last year’s $68,275.14 but a decrease from last month’s $71,348.37.
Nettleton’s figure of $38,733.92 was a decrease from last month’s $39,489.37 and last year’s $35,308.44. Hatley’s figure was $3,117.33 was an increase from $1,864.39 last year and $2,881.10 last month. Smithville posted a gain from last month’s $5,962.38 but a dip from last year’s $7,414.91 with its total of $6,533.24.
The October sales tax totals are reflective of purchases made in September.