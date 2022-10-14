ABERDEEN – The Pointe shopping center achieved a milestone Oct. 7 with the dedication of its first business – Urgent Care at the Pointe.
Katina Holliday, founder and CEO of Los Angeles-based Holliday’s Helping Hands (HHH), presided over the grand opening of the 5,000-square-foot facility designed to treat patients for a variety of non-life-threatening conditions.
“I am delighted to return to my hometown and give back to the good people of Aberdeen by opening Urgent Care at The Pointe,” said Holliday, whose Holliday’s Helping Hands in Los Angeles assists both homeless and young expectant mothers being released from penal institutions by housing and preparing them for lives of independence. “This facility is a much-needed resource for residents of Aberdeen and neighboring communities who require urgent care for non-life-threatening conditions.”
The center, which will be equipped with the latest diagnostic and treatment technology typically found only in hospital settings, will be staffed by a physician and other highly trained medical personnel.
The new urgent care center is located at The Pointe, a brand new 30,000-square-foot commercial center also owned by Holliday. It will also house a grocery store, restaurant, clothing outlet and more when it opens in later this year.
It is located at 100 Hwy 8, near the intersection of Highway 145 N.
Holliday, who is a former nurse herself, founded her 200-employee strong, eponymous company in 2018. The number of homeless and young mothers exiting the penal system has been increasing exponentially in recent years and her unique, award-winning approach to serving them has become a beacon for other such programs.
Part of her strategy is helping them develop road maps for their futures — detailed, comprehensive plans that help them hone their lifestyle skills, plan monthly budgets, job train, prepare for job interviews and become good neighbors and citizens.