The U.S. Coast Guard’s sector commander for the region toured ports in Aberdeen, Amory and Columbus Dec. 7, which provided a networking opportunity for local mayors.
Aberdeen Mayor Charles Scott met Capt. Ulysses Mullins, commander of the Mobile Sector, at the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway conference earlier this year, which provided for the opportunity for the local visit.
“The main purpose was to get him up here to put feet on ground. After traveling around with him to Columbus and Amory, he pointed out that very seldom do they come this far north unless there’s something catastrophic that requires their attention,” he said.
Both Aberdeen and Amory’s ports have witnessed ongoing improvements and received grant funding in the past several months.
Mullins said the waterway provides a significant economic value on a national scale.
"For Aberdeen and Amory, like any other port cities throughout the world, broadening their footprints in maritime commerce has a chance to build on the economic draw for their communities," he said.
Scott said Aberdeen port’s $4 million award of a federal MARAD grant last year has helped inspire other smaller ports to pursue the grant.
“Listening to the various conversations he had with the other two ports, and to include ours, he talked about what part they play in various economic development. He said when we get prepared to bring in a company to make sure to touch base to see if there’s any compliance they need to meet prior to building the required foundation,” Scott said.
As far as Aberdeen’s port, Scott said the objective is to attract new companies that will make an impact on the job market while working with existing industries to better fit their needs.
“As a city, we don’t truly understand the jewel that we have out there. Capt. Mullins said with the bigger cities, it’s the same way too. Most people don’t understand the activities that go on with the port,” Scott said.
He said there was already a good working relationship in place with port leadership in Amory and Columbus to improve them for the region.
Scott said part of the conversation with Tenn-Tom Waterway Administrator Mitch Mays during last week’s Columbus visit focused on optimizing tourism, particularly partnering for a river cruise timed with both cities’ spring pilgrimages.
“Our goal is to sell them on historical cities along the Tenn-Tom Waterway,” he said of conversations with a riverboat company.
