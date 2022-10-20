Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) announced that Jeffrey Chase, vice president/investments with the firm’s Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated broker-dealer subsidiary, was named to Forbes’ 2022 Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors list, which recognizes top financial advisors under the age of 40.

