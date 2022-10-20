Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) announced that Jeffrey Chase, vice president/investments with the firm’s Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated broker-dealer subsidiary, was named to Forbes’ 2022 Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors list, which recognizes top financial advisors under the age of 40.
Mr. Chase joined Stifel in 2015 upon the firm’s acquisition of Sterne, Agee & Leach, where he served as a financial advisor for nearly five years. He earned a B.B.A. in marketing from the University of Mississippi and holds Series 7 and 66 securities licenses.
Mr. Chase is based in Stifel’s Columbus Private Client Group office and can be reached at (662) 327-1891.
- Get the latest local and national business news from Daily Journal Business Editor Dennis Seid in this exclusive Facebook group.
Methodology
Forbes’ Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors, Aug. 3, 2022. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC, and were selected from a pool of 35,645 nominations. Neither SHOOK Research nor Forbes receives compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a ranking. The ranking may not be representative of any one client’s experience and is not indicative of the financial advisor’s future performance. Investment performance is not a criterion for selection. Forbes is a registered trademark of Forbes, Inc. All rights reserved.
Stifel Company Information
Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC; and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited.
The company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses and municipalities.
Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.