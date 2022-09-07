AMORY – In Mayor Corey Glenn’s lifetime, the area near Highway 278 and Boulevard Drive has evolved from being mostly homes, a couple of restaurants, garment plants and a drug store to hosting more and more business and retail.
He grew up in a home where Renasant Bank’s Highway 278 branch is now, and his family owned property fast food franchises currently occupy. These changes are examples of the corridor’s changing landscape from residential to commercial and the area’s status of being Amory’s main revenue driver.
“I had a front row seat to the evolution and observing how it has evolved through the years, and it’s been quite impressive,” Glenn said.
- Get the latest local and national business news from Daily Journal Business Editor Dennis Seid in this exclusive Facebook group.
Two weeks ago, site prep began on a parcel of land across Highway 278 from the Amory Pavilion shopping center. However, no permits have been filed with the city, and city officials cannot comment on what the develop is at this point. The city allows for minor dirt work for site prep ahead of the permitting process.
In the past several months, however, new development alongside Highway 278 has included Amory Hardware renovating the former Scribner Equipment building property; the construction of new buildings for multiple businesses, such as one occupied by Elite Physical Therapy; Tractor Supply Company moving into the former Fred’s building; Nabors Hardware expanding property formerly occupied by C&D Lumber Co.; and Willow bringing new life to the corner of 6th Street and Highway 278.
“I opened a laundromat in Aberdeen about six years ago and have added other locations since then. I spotted the empty lot on Highway 278 in Amory last year and was able to purchase it,” said Charlie Kinney, who owns the recently constructed business, The Laundromat.
Even though the business has only been open for a few weeks, Kinney has received rave reviews from patrons already.
“The facility is open daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. with staff on duty Mondays through Fridays, offering drop-off service by the pound that includes laundering, folding and ironing priced by the pound,” he said.
People doing their own laundry have the capability to operate washers and dryers by a smart phone app.
“The assessed values, which are base-line for taxation have certainly increased alongside Highway 278; new construction; remodels of existing business; and general property cleanup are elevating those asset values. Some may disagree, but it’s a true win for property owners and the city,” Glenn said. “There’s been so much activity on the corridor over the previous five years. Looking back in the rearview mirror to where we’re positioned today has been quite impressive. That said, we remain optimistic about incremental growth over the next 48 months as well.”
He said the growth enables the city to provide more services to taxpaying citizens. Glenn added alcohol sales have contributed to an increase in sales tax dollars as well.
According to the Mississippi Department of Revenue, Amory normally collects more than $200,000 monthly in overall sales tax diversions.
“Every new business that comes along is going to add to our tax base – sales tax, property tax, and the value of the land is going to increase over time. With new businesses, utility usages will increase, which will, in turn, elevate that department’s revenue,” said Amory Zoning Administrator David Moore.
He said there’s been commercial and residential development in other areas throughout the city, but Highway 278, Main Street and Highway 25 gain the most attention for new businesses.
“I’ve had more inquiries about commercial property on 278 in the last three or four years. The inquiries have gone up substantially,” Moore said. “There’s been quite the diversity in the types of businesses that are looking, not just big box stores and retail but strip mall-type structures that could include office space, professional services and other unique family- and small-owned businesses.”
A recent trend includes the reworking or remodeling of older homes into office space, all while maintaining their exterior appeal.
“Three of our older and somewhat antiquated assets, which were former residential properties have transitioned to office space while retaining their unique exterior and charm. These properties could’ve gone by the wayside or even worse been torn down. We are fortunate to have law offices, real estate firms and other professional services choose to buy in and elevate these properties to a condition similar to their original state,” Glenn said.
Most of the properties alongside the Highway 278 corridor have been zoned as commercial for more than 20 years. In the past 11 years, Moore said only three or four parcels have been rezoned between Main Street and the Mississippian rail line.
“People were still living there, but it gave the owner the option to either co-locate a business with living quarters or the ability to demo and sell to a commercial enterprise. Only a very small select few have been rezoned as commercial,” Moore said.
Glenn said the city is working through the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce to try to recruit a hotel franchise alongside Highway 278. The city is also working with BNSF to improve the optics and condition of the railroad overpass over Highway 278.
“We’ve been working with the railroad to give that entrance a facelift. I think we’re far enough along with negotiations and think they’re excited about doing something with us. It basically represents one of five main entrances into the town. We look forward to that in the next 10 to 12 months.”
He added work was scheduled to begin this week to demolish the former Savings gas station near the intersection of highways 278 and 125 to refurbish the location. Future plans for the site are unknown.
“We’re fortunate to be experiencing a growth cycle at this time. There are other communities, particularly in North Mississippi, that didn’t fare well during this pandemic era but also in the inflation period that seems to be coming about now. Amory remains well-positioned and health. The keystone to our success will always be our school system, our people, our spirit and our faith (but in reverse order),” Glenn said. “My philosophy is if you’re not strategically evolving with healthy growth, then you’re falling behind and on the verge of decay. Amory is doing just fine and is on the right trajectory.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.