SMITHVILLE – New owners are guiding Smithville Hardware into its next century of serving Monroe County. From the time he was 15, working at an Amoco station for Fowlkes and Fowlkes, the hardware store’s new owner, Tim Coker, knew serving his community would play a definitive role in his life.
“I just really enjoyed getting to serve the public. To be able to provide a service to the community is a big deal to me,” he said.
With a total of 29 years in industrial maintenance, Coker spent 16 years as an automation specialist for the Irby Company, working with robotics and electrical systems. His wife and Splunge native, Allison, is a registered nurse in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory.
With Tim’s servant’s heart and knack for problem solving, the 99-year-old hardware store was the perfect opportunity to make the career change he was carefully pondering.
“I felt the need for a change in careers and I’ve always loved the hardware store. Community service and problem solving are big to me, and that’s what a hardware store is all about,” Tim said.
The Cokers have no shortage of helping hands. When their daughters, Claire and Jessie, aren’t in school – or in Claire’s case, working as a certified nursing assistant at a Fulton nursing home – they can be found behind the counter helping customers or organizing shelves.
Former Smithville Hardware owner Allen Duncan is still a regular as he helps Tim in learning the ins and outs of owning a hardware store.
“There’s so much I don’t know that he’s helped so much with,” Tim said.
Smithville Hardware offers a wide variety of products and services from the obvious hammers, drills, nuts and bolts to an exhaustive line of gardening and canning supplies. Other products include rocking chairs, mailboxes, hunting gear and cast iron cookware.
As far as the future of Smithville Hardware is concerned, Tim has every intention of continuing the same small town atmosphere people have always come to expect from the Smithville landmark.
“We’re hoping to grow into serving the industrial and contractor market in this area. But we plan on keeping it a family-oriented business,” he said.
Duncan, whose direction led Smithville Hardware through 30 years of business including rebuilding after the 2011 tornado that destroyed the original location, is excited to see the Cokers take up the reins.
“I couldn’t have asked for better people. God sent a good family to work with,” he said.
The Cokers took to Facebook just after taking over the business to share a message of gratitude with their friends and neighbors in Monroe County.
“Thank you for being a community that has shaped our family, our values and our service towards one another. We hope to use our passion to provide a place for all to be a part of making our town the best it can be for each other. We cannot wait to see you soon!”