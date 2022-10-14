AMORY – Recent work alongside Highway 278 is signaling a new location for Taco Bell. The fast food franchise has had a presence in Amory for years in a shared building with KFC, but the new construction will mark its new standalone location.
KFC Manager George Johnson said the building currently shared by both fast food franchises will be remodeled, and KFC will fill the space.
City zoning administrator David Moore said the Taco Bell project originally had a 90-day calendar of construction scheduled, but supply chain issues have indefinitely delayed opening in that time frame.
The new 2,016-square-foot Taco Bell is located on a tract of land across Highway 278 from the Amory Pavilion shopping center. The property is jointly owned by the three sons of the late Dr. Richard Hollis.
“We were approached but had no clue (about the proposed project). Our goal is to help Amory grow,” said Randy Hollis. “We hope it does well for Amory. We sold at a very fair price. We don’t want to hurt any others.”
Geographically, the property is above the floodplain and has no wetlands, which would have been two obstacles for development.
The Hollis brothers all live elsewhere now but continue to have a strong attachment to their hometown.
“We’re excited about new businesses in Amory and how the Hollis family is continuing to help with development,” said Mayor Corey Glenn, who added the Ward 4 business corridor alongside Highway 278 is the city’s largest revenue generator.
He also said the chamber of commerce has worked toward attracting another hotel to build along Highway 278.
