AMORY – One of Amory’s legacy neighborhood buildings has been home to Corner Flowers and Gifts since 1989. The building originated as West Grocery and has been around as long as anyone in the area can remember.
The little wonderland of flowers and gift items is updated with seasonal displays to create a different experience for customers who return to shop there. Its owner, Tara Farnham, is an enthusiastic promoter of Mississippi-produced arts and crafts.
“We have pottery by Charlotte McAnally of Booneville, pillows by Southern Travelers from Mantachie, jewelry by Melinda Price from Saltillo, as well as art pieces by local artists,” she said.
Farnham bought the business in 2013 and carried on under the same name that customers remember. Once she decided to pursue the floral business full-time, she found the little store a perfect fit for her.
“Other than with my children and grandchildren, my heart and soul is here,” she said in a previous Monroe Journal interview.
Farnham is launching the holiday season featuring four to six local artists and craftsmen during its holiday open house set for Nov. 14 and 15.
“We’ll have cut-outs, paintings, macramé, jewelry and more. We’re going all out this year after being shut down during the pandemic,” she said. “We have a lot of Christmas décor coming.”