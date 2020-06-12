AMORY – Country Antiques owner Dianne Munn retired from the Post Office after 22 years to assume a variety of pursuits that range from community service to hosting estate sales and selling antiques.
In establishing her business, she took a non-descript little warehouse in Amory and transformed it into a little antique mall full of furniture and crafts that represent local talent and estate accumulations. Ten vendors currently display their wares at Country Antiques.
“I’ve met a lot of great people here,” she said.
Primary offerings feature antiques, collectibles, home décor and painted furniture. Specialties include college-themed crafts, framed art prints, pottery and glassware. The Amory Humane Society has a booth full of books and movies plus a few CDs. Mississippi-made jewelry from artists such as Liz Henry and Laura Husni is also available. Holiday decorations also fill the store from Halloween until Christmas.
The assortment of inventory changes continually with items of interest harvested from estate sales.
The building was vacant and empty when Munn bought it three years ago.
“It didn’t even have any lights,” she said.
The original finishes of the interior of the building vary from beadboard paneling to particle board, all painted in a neutral dove gray that reflects accent lighting well and shows off large and small items to their maximum benefit.
A unique decorator chandelier of sorts catches the eye upon entering. It’s an old box spring fastened to the ceiling festooned with colored Christmas lights. Just below is a large four-poster bed fitted with covers, pillows and accessories.
Munn has also been doing estate sales for a couple of years in addition to selling antiques. Her guestbook at Country Antiques lists visitors from as far away as Washington state and Canada.
Among the community support sponsored by Munn are Hatley baseball and Smithville softball.
Her plans for the future are expanding into an adjacent building behind her antique mall that is packed with inventory to sort out and arrange.
Munn resorts to a verse of scripture from the Psalms to guide her business model, “This is the day that the Lord has made; we will rejoice and be glad in it.”