Several existing small businesses are growing across Monroe County despite the challenges of the economy and the pandemic. Keeping business close to home not only helps local communities to flourish but also benefits business owners by providing more opportunities to involve their families in the operations.
“We’re optimistic regardless of what we’ve walked through the last couple of years. Whether in our cities or in the county, we’re a business-friendly county. Through various entities, we support and reinvest in one another. We’re grateful for project development we see happening,” said Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chelsea Baulch.
Luis Ojeda came to Aberdeen in 2018 following the advice of his father, who operates their family’s flagship restaurant, El Jefe, roughly 50 miles away in Pittsboro.
“I had no intentions to follow in the same business. My father scouted out the opportunity in Aberdeen, and I took two years to decide about it,” he said. “It was a little crazy at first.”
Ojeda said that business is steadily growing despite the challenges of the pandemic. He expanded the family business to Smithville now.
“We received word about four months ago about that opportunity. We purchased the former Cages and Cones business and are remodeling it into a Mexican restaurant,” he said.
All the while, Ojeda set up a food truck in Smithville as well.
He emphasizes that being a business owner and operator requires total dedication.
“I didn’t have a day off for a year,” he said after launching the Aberdeen restaurant. “I had to let go of working out at the gym, which I loved to do in my spare time. You’ve got to be all in for this business or you’re out.”
Kimber Alexis Kyle originally opened a salon nine years ago in Tupelo but responded to the inner prompting to return to her roots in Nettleton a few years later.
“I moved my business to Nettleton in the middle of the pandemic in 2020, renting a place for my boutique called Wild Roots Salon,” she said. “My mother, Janice Bishop, and I had an opportunity to buy a location in Nettleton last year and opened business on Will Robbins Highway in August. Mom and I are side-by-side,” she said.
Kyle’s business serves clientele with hair care, cosmetology, waxing, manicures and pedicures, while her mother operates Wild Flowers, specializing in fresh flowers, home décor and gifts.
“We love being back in Nettleton and being part of the business community,” Kyle said.
Lydia Pearson began her boutique, All That & A Little More, in 2019 at a small corner location in Amory as a side venture to her job as a teacher at Hatley Attendance Center. A year ago, she reopened at a different location further down Main Street four times as large as where she started. She has also stepped away from teaching to devote to her business and family full time.
“I’m growing my kids along with my business. It was a good move,” she said. “We prayed a lot about making the move. It was initially a little scary – it still is some days.”
Pearson’s business has grown, reaching several brides with her core emphasis of offering a bridal registry, home décor and gifts.
“We’re the only local retailer to offer dinnerware by Annie Glass and Sky Rose. They’re really big names,” she said of businesses in Amory.
Her overall philosophy remains upbeat.
“Always go for it. You don’t know until you try,” Pearson said.
Emily Kennedy and her husband, Joseph, repurposed a former corner grocery in Hamilton to house her business, Maggi Jo’Ani Home & Apparel, which began as a home-based pottery studio. They opened for business in November 2020, and the name came from a combination of the names of her children.
“It doesn’t represent the order in which they were born. It was just the way the names came out of my mouth when I would call them,” she said.
Progress toward remodeling the historic building, along with building a new church across Hamilton Road, suffered a set back when a tornado roared through the community in April 2019, but it only delayed things a little. Cleanup was completed nearly five months later.
“The old building was the local Durwood Grocery that was a popular hangout for the kids when they got out of school. We’re doing the same thing that they did,” Emily said.
In the back of the clothing boutique, Emily and Joseph started their coffee shop called Cup of JOE by MJA.
“I wanted a coffee shop that offered the same atmosphere of the old neighborhood grocery that was an anchor for the local community,” she said.
Emily still does pottery and crafts in the back of the building while operating the other facets of her growing business.
Hope Simmons purchased a local franchise of Merle Norman in 2016, opening a boutique – Willow at Merle Norman – alongside Main Street in 2016 that offered lines of ladies’ and children’s clothing, accessories and gifts to compliment the Merle Norman inventory of cosmetics.
Simmons’ business grew to need more space than the original location could provide, and she was able to acquire the building alongside Highway 278 previously used by Wilkerson Furniture and Appliances.
“Our business has increased even more with more drop-in customers at the new location, which has higher traffic,” she said.
Not only has the new location provided more room to display the merchandise customers are accustomed to, Simmons moved the children’s department around to make way for a new men’s department, in addition to baby registry tables.
“We’re offering lines of men’s fashions such as Columbia, Huk, Old Row and Ariat,” she said.
Another new area of accessories customers will find at Willow will be several lines of sunglasses to meet every fashion taste for the summer days to come.
Emily Mattox and her crew at Eclips Hair Salon and Full Service Spa in Amory expanded the business in 2021 while garnering more community awards for their services.
“We’re completely humbled that the people of Monroe County voted Eclips Salon and Full Service Spa as Best Salon, Best Spa and Best Nail Salon,” Mattox said.
The business added six treatment rooms and another office to accommodate expanded services.
“We added facials, massage, eyelash lifts and tint. We also do Botox and fillers once a month when I can work it in. We’re collaborating with Drs Clint Washington and Shannon Ballard on those,” Mattox said.
She also added two more stylists to her staff.
“We’re looking forward to a busy year,” she said.