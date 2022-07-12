According to the Mississippi Department of Revenue’s monthly sales tax diversions data, there were increases and decreases from previous reporting periods for Monroe County’s municipalities.

Both Aberdeen and Amory’s totals for the May report, which is reflective of April purchases, were increases from the previous month but decreases from the same time in 2021.

Aberdeen’s total for the month was $76,386, compared to $74,239 last month and $79,739 last year.

Amory had a total of $217,531, whereas last month’s total was $214,933 and last year’s total was $229,668.

Nettleton’s total of $48,832 was lower than last year’s $49,985 and last month’s $52,084.

Smithville had a total of $6,303, which was higher than $6,275 last year but slightly lower than $6,311 last month.

Hatley’s $3,777 was an increase from $3,252 last year but a decrease from $3,959 last month.

