AMORY – Even though the word on the streets has recently been Amory is getting a Harbor Freight, company representatives said there are currently no plans to open a location of the tool retailer locally.
According to Craig Hoffman, director of corporate communications and content with Harbor Freight, nothing is on the company’s list for Amory. A second company representative said there is a new location in Oxford.
The Amory City Planning and Zoning Department has been questioned about the same rumor, but no permit requests have been made.
Harbor Freight has nearby locations in Tupelo and Columbus.