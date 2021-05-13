ABERDEEN – A groundbreaking ceremony was held May 3 for a new retail shopping center near the intersection of Highways 8 and 145. The Pointe will be anchored by Piggly Wiggly, along with a shoe store and a walk-in medical clinic.
The retail center is expected to be completed by early November, and additional tenants will be announced in the future.
“This center will provide more opportunities to buy local. Aberdeen needs a positive,” said Ricky Bowen of Webco Contracting.
He and Aberdeen native Katina Holliday-Wiseman, who now resides in Los Angeles, are collaborating on the project. This development is their third project together.
“This will provide more job opportunities for Aberdeen. It’s a way for me to give back to my community. Aberdeen is full of opportunities,” she said.
A 1994 Aberdeen High School graduate, Holliday-Wiseman went on to create businesses in the medical field in Los Angeles. She also started a foundation, Holliday’s Helping Hands, which provides interim housing for families and pregnant women experiencing homelessness.
Bowen’s church, Aberdeen First Pentecostal Church, had the property earmarked for future development and donated it for this project. The church owns the property Piggly Wiggly currently occupies and will demolish the area to make room for 120 additional parking spaces.
Mayor Charles Scott said he has talked to Bill's Dollar Store representatives who expressed their desire to remain in Aberdeen. It is located in the area to be demolished.
Bowen and Holliday-Wiseman will collaborate with the City of Aberdeen to develop a recreational area to be called New Pointe Park at the southeast corner of the property, along with a green station for charging electric vehicles.
Scott is enthused by the project.
“It’s the beginning of economic development for Aberdeen. Our city is waking up. This project is a namesake of sorts for reenergizing all of us. The Pointe to our citizens speaks the message, ‘What we say, we do,” he said.
Bowen offered his own philosophy that applies beyond the scope of a building project.
“It’s not the role you play. It’s the goal you set,” he said.