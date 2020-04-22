ABERDEEN – Several downtown small business owners are experiencing the generosity of their landlords through a rental forgiveness program steered by Aberdeen Main Street Director Ann Tackett, following an idea someone suggested to her.
“Toni Reece came to me and asked what we could do to help our merchants. I said that Main Street owns three buildings we rent and then I started talking to other building owners,” Tackett said. “All of this speaks volumes for Aberdeen.”
Eight building owners agreed to temporarily wave rent to help ease the financial burden business owners coping with the effects of COVID-19 precautions are facing. Tackett said in some cases, the length of rental forgiveness is open-ended.
