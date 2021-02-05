AMORY – Eclips Hair Salon and Spa owner Emily Mattox offers 13 years’ experience in cosmetology and hair care through the business she opened alongside South Main Street in 2012. She added its spa and massage services when it reopened last May after a shutdown forced by COVID-19 restrictions.
“We provide personal service to our clients by a team of friendly professionals. Teamwork is our most valuable asset. We strive to ensure that our clients always feel like they’re number one,” she said.
The core focus of Eclips is hair care and cosmetology. Services have expanded through the years to include massage; spray tans; manicures and pedicures; facials; and body waxing as well.
Product brand names offered include American Crew for men, Matrix shampoo and conditioner, Redken hair products, Covet & Mane hair extensions, appliances and more. Redken’s products available at Eclips include shampoos, conditioners, styling, grooming, beard and face products for men.
Mattox and her team offer trendsetting hairstyling, haircut and hair color options for men, which have evolved in recent years to be symbolized in the new Redken Brews collection. Male clients may choose from the next generation of men’s essentials to create hairstyles like the pompadour and hard part comb over, or simply upgrading a long hairstyle by adding texture.
Mattox carries on as cordial a relationship with other cosmetologists as her team does with its lady clients who come for times of fellowship, as well as beauty treatments.
She has plans for bigger things in the works but is not at liberty to disclose details yet. Until the time comes, operations at Eclips are in high gear as the business recovers from the interruption earlier in 2020. It continues to concentrate on making clients look and feel their best.
Cosmetologist Mandi Steinke added her own take on the company philosophy.
“Your hair is 90 percent of your selfie,” she said.