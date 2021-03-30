Amory, MS (38821)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. Thunder possible. High around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.