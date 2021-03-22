NETTLETON – A joint effort through the Nettleton Main Street Association and the board of aldermen is aimed to add visual improvements to downtown. Five Main Street businesses will be awarded $500 each in facade grants later this year.
Applications will be accepted from now until June 7 for the grant program, which requires matching funds from business owners.
“Businesses have to spend at least $500 or more to get a grant for $500,” said Nettleton Main Street Director Dana Burcham. “People have to spend at least $500 of their own money to get the grant from Main Street.”
The program is for businesses in Nettleton’s central business district in the area of downtown. Desired improvements include awnings/canopies; signs; lighting; ornamental elements, such as shutters; painting; overall cleaning; wall material; and general maintenance, such as glass replacement and caulking.
Businesses eligible for the program include those employing fewer than 50 people within the Nettleton Main Street District.
Applicants must be property owners operating retail businesses, restaurants, service establishments or offices, and before applying, properties must be up to date on all city taxes, including property tax and the city’s business license.
Business owners must also be in compliance with all state and local laws and regulations pertaining to licenses and permits.
Applications must be typed and emailed to courtclerk@maxxsouth.net. For more information, reach out through that email address.