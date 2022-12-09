mcj-20220-12-07-news-dollar-tree-merger

Renovations are currently underway for the former Goody's building in Amory to become a Dollar Tree/Family Dollar location. Retail space next door will also be used for the store.

AMORY – Dollar Tree is in the process of merging with Family Dollar at the Amory Pavilion Shopping Center alongside Highway 278.

