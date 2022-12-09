AMORY – Dollar Tree is in the process of merging with Family Dollar at the Amory Pavilion Shopping Center alongside Highway 278.
Amory Zoning Administrator David Moore confirmed plans were submitted and permits were issued for Dollar Tree and Family Dollar to occupy both the former Goody's location and the parcel next door that Dollar Tree has occupied.
Construction activity is currently underway to remodel both spaces and open an interior transition so that both stores will conduct business under the same roof. A date for completion of the project is not known at this time.
Moore’s office has not been able to obtain further details from Dollar Tree’s corporate office.
Dollar Tree acquired the Family Dollar chain of variety stores in 2015. The Amory location will be Monroe County’s second location where Family Dollar and Dollar Tree share the same space. Hamilton’s location is the first for the county.
