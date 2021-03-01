The Monroe County Farm Service Agency, located at 517 Hwy. 45 N, Suite 7, in Aberdeen, released dates pertaining to assistance program deadlines and deadlines dealing with this year’s election.
Quality Loss Assistance (QLA) deadline
For crops with 5 percent quality damage in 2018 and/or 2019, the deadline to file for 2018 and/or 2019 QLA is March 5. All crops that are commercially graded for quality loss factors are eligible if the crop received at least a 5 percent discount in the total value based on an eligible weather event for the affected production.
The Monroe County Farm Service Agency office will need your production records showing the quality factors and associated discounted dollar values with price before discount. Interested producers should contact the county office as soon as possible to determine what records are actually needed and to request an appointment.
2021 ARCPLC base programs deadlines
Election for 2021- March 15 is the deadline to elect either PLC, ARC-CO or ARC-IC for the 2021 base program. The farm currently has an election that will roll over if you decide not to change the election for 2021 by March 15. There will be no extension to the deadline.
Enrollment for 2021- March 15 is the deadline to timely enroll the base acres on the farm for 2021.
CRP signup # 56
Conservation Reserve Program signup for new acreage and for re-enrolled acres that will expire Sept 30 is currently ongoing. Interested landowners should contact the county office to set up an appointment to discuss enrolling acreage into the CRP program.
CRP grassland signup
Signup begins March 15 and will continue through April 23.
COC election/Nomination outreach
In an effort to ensure that all producers are adequately and timely informed about the election process, the eligibility requirements to vote in the committee election and to serve as a committee member, important election dates, the role of the committee and other information about the election; an informal public outreach meeting will be held April 7 and July 7 at each county office in Mississippi’s FSA District 2.
The brief meetings will be conducted at the Mississippi District 2 county FSA offices identified by this bulletin. The informational meetings will begin at 9 a.m. CDC guidelines concerning COVID-19 procedure and social distancing will be followed, and the brief meeting will be held outdoors in the parking lot if required.
Note: You may also call the county office at any time for guidance or for answers to questions. For more information, call 369-0044 ext. 2.