AMORY – Byron Riddle launched Little Red’s Small Engines in 1999. Prior to starting the business focusing on sales and service of lawn care equipment, he worked for True Temper, Epperson Chevrolet and PeopLounger Furniture.
“I quit a job and went to work,” Byron said about his decision to start his own business 21 years ago.
He hasn’t looked back ever since.
Riddle acknowledged that he didn’t know much about running a business as he depended on his wife to handle the business end of things in the beginning. He is grooming his son, Scott, to carry on the business into the next generation. Scott began working with his father 10 years ago.
Itawamba Community College engineering student Ryan Ray has been brought on board with the team to handle sales and repairs while his schedule as a student has been interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Little Red’s core business is the sales and service of lawnmowers.
“We handle anything that cuts grass. We don’t do four-wheelers or boats,” Scott said.
Little Red’s featured brands include Snapper, Exmark, Stihl, MTD and Murray. The business also supplies parts for Briggs & Stratton, Kohler and Kawasaki engines.
The business is staying small by design due to its seasonal nature.
“I can’t afford to hire help in the winter,’ Byron said.