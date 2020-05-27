As the CARES Act has provided financial relief to help small business owners, not everyone has been successful in reaping its benefits. Regardless, there are continued avenues of assistance at the federal and state levels for those in need of help.
The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) has been a successful program for small business owners through its first and ongoing second rounds. Through the program, the Small Business Administration forgives loans if the business’s employees remain on the payroll for eight weeks and if the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage or utilities.
The first round of PPP funding enabled 20,748 PPP loans totaling $2,481,000,606 for Mississippi’s small businesses. As of May 8, the second round of PPP funding enabled by Congress provided for an additional 19,614 loans totaling $708,706,077 for small businesses across the state.
According to media sources, 40 percent of the second round of PPP loans was available two weeks after its April 27 launch.
On a state level, the Mississippi Legislature approved $300 million in funding, which was approved by Gov. Tate Reeves last week. Through the Mississippi COVID-19 Relief Payment Fund, businesses, such as gyms, barbershops, dance studios and hair salons, forced to temporarily close due to the statewide shelter-in-place order will receive immediate $2,000 payments.
When asked about a timeline during May 22’s daily press conference, Gov. Reeves said he’s hopeful information of how businesses can apply will be released at some point this week.
“Our thought was we want this to be a real simple process in the quickest way we could,” said District 7 Sen. Hob Bryan. “Whatever you can do to get these $2,000 checks to people and not worry about fine-tuning things is important, so long as you can do this under federal law.
“We’re passing a statute. We’re passing a law. We’re in session and are amending laws all the time. I’m going to say it’s very likely it will need some technical corrections but to me, it’s a non-event. Let’s just get it out there and get it done.”
Bryan said funding can be used for paying employees and expenses such as utility bills but not to make up for lost revenue.
As far as direct payment, eligible taxpayers must have been registered by March 1 of this year. As far as eligible businesses, they must have filed state taxes for the 2018 or 2019 tax years. New businesses must plan to file state taxes for 2020 unless they’re tax exempt, according to the Mississippi Economic Council. Additionally, businesses must have customers and employees coming to a physical premises and have no more than 50 full-time equivalent employees.
The $240 million remaining through the bill will have to be applied for from business owners who faced an interruption due to the pandemic. Forty million dollars of that total goes to disadvantaged and minority-owned businesses. The funds, which are grants that don’t have to be paid back, range from $1,500 to $25,000.
“We looked at ‘What do we need to do to put together this statute to accomplish this goal and how much money to who?’ Again, there are federal restrictions on this entire $1.25 billion. I think some of the restrictions are counterproductive. This notion you can’t replace lost revenue; that’s exactly what people need is to replace lost revenue. This is a substantial amount of money to go to the small businesses as quickly as we can. I don’t think anybody thinks this is adequate. I don’t think anybody thinks this is going to make anybody whole. Our hope is it will help some folks hold body and soul together for a while.
“Our goal was actually getting money to people who need it. We know it’s going to be imperfect, but it’s like giving out food at the food bank. You don’t just sit there and the FBI investigates everyone showing up trying to get a loaf of bread. You just give to people who appear to be hungry and need it,” Bryan said. “If you look at everything else, including the $1,200 [stimulus] checks and the unemployment enhancement, nobody is set up to do the volume we’re talking about, so it’s not going to be as quick as we’d like but we’ve tried to do everything we could to do to it as quickly as we could.”
Attempts and
opportunities
Hope Simmons, who owns Willow at Merle Norman in Amory, was not successful in the first round of the PPP due to a change of bank policy dealing with the needed 1099 form. Because her accountant’s schedule serving as an Alabama state legislator, she was unable to connect by the deadline.
Regardless of the lack of assistance, she thanks her customers for helping her maintain.
“Our sales were down, not necessarily when the governor closed business down. The first case in Monroe County is when our business went down – some days 50 percent and some days 75 percent. The public was scared, and I understand,” she said. “I will forever remember those people. You’ll always remember that because they kept you alive.’
Willow’s sales have not been as poorly as Simmons anticipated.
“As far as the news goes, they made you believe everyone, as far as small businesses, were going to be taken care of and they’d get what they needed. I found it so disheartening. They were preaching that, but it wasn’t true. I think it was not made for your mom and pop shops the way it was set up to help people.
“I don’t think it was fair either, in Amory, that we were asked to close our doors completely but you have Wal-Mart was still allowed to sell non-essentials,” Simmons said, adding she has nothing against anyone who works at Wal-Mart. “We were disadvantaged, and that really bothered me a lot at that time. I’m not pointing my finger at anyone, it was just unfair.”
In addition to Simmons, Willow has four other employees, with two of them working just Saturdays. On top of the downturn in business through shelter-in-place, Simmons has two events in April and May in Memphis and Birmingham she buys merchandise for that were canceled due to the pandemic.
“The flip side to this for boutiques is with your June and July months, you’re just surviving,” Simmons said. “People spend their money on vacations, their kids aren’t dressing up for school and ballgames. You just don’t spend as much. You’re in shorts and flip flops. We lost our busiest time and now we’re going to be met with June and July.”
Simmons thinks a strong summer in sales will make up for a lost spring.
As the future of potential assistance is unknown, the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce is keeping track of anything available through the state or federal government.
“With grant opportunities popping up sporadically, funds being made available, dispersed and depleted in what seems to be mere moments, and eligibility and guidelines changing on the daily, we encourage small businesses to check our website, www.gomonroe.org, often for the most up-to-date resources. We add information to our website and social media sometimes multiple times a day as we discover new ways our small businesses, industries and community can adjust to what’s going on now and adapt to whatever’s next,” said Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Community Development Director Kelly Martin.
Tim Alford, branch manager of Cadence Bank in Aberdeen, gave advice for business owners seeking assistance.
“Talk to your CPA and read the letter of the law as it’s proposed and have him write a structured grant request and support your tax returns,” he said. “I think the small business owner who either showed a loss or did not have payroll through a PPP loan would definitely be a good candidate for the grant program.”
He recommends for business owners to be able to show proof of any disruptions to business or loss.
With the assistance through the state, it could be applied towards payroll, utilities, rent and mortgage. In Aberdeen, several business owners were granted rent forgiveness recently through their buildings’ owners. Alford said in cases such as this, rent cannot be claimed.