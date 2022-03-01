A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Monroe County cities continue to witness increases in sales tax revenue, according to the Mississippi Department of Revenue’s January sales tax diversions report.
Three local municipalities witnessed gains compared to the same reporting period last year and last month.
Amory’s total of $232,202 for the January report was higher than $212,771 for the same reporting period last year and $206,269 last month.
Aberdeen’s $75,722 through January’s report was higher than $70,313 last year and $65,719 last month.
Hatley’s sales tax diversions total of $4,036 was higher than $3,604 last year and $3,337 last month.
While Nettleton and Smithville both had strong support in terms of people making purchases locally, neither city had gains for both reporting periods.
Nettleton’s total of $44,685 was higher than $41,271 last year but lower than $50,368 reported last month.
Smithville’s total of $6,207 was a gain from last month’s $5,189 but a decrease from $6,393 last year.
Updated: March 1, 2022 @ 7:02 am
