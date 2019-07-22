AMORY – Arthur Gardner worked in manufacturing for 20 to 25 years before turning his attention to detailing cars, which he has done for another 20 years now.
“I opened up my own business four years ago,” he said.
Gardner’s helpers include Antwon Norman, who works with him to service a steady stream of vehicles from local automotive businesses, as well as individual customers.
“We vacuum and shampoo the interiors and wash, hand wax and buff the exteriors,” Gardner said.
In his spare time, Gardner is working on remodeling the office area of the former filling station into a customer waiting area for those who don’t elect to leave their vehicles.
“I just have a bench now but I want to provide a place where customers can be comfortable and feel appreciated,” he said. “We clean your car inside and out, and it’s worth the wait.”
He and his family are members of nearby Victory Temple Holiness Church and Outreach Ministry.