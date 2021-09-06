Galloway Chandler McKinney Insurance retains its Best Practices status for the ninth consecutive year, once again becoming a part of an elite group of independent insurance agencies across the United States.
This status comes by participating in the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA or the Big “I”) Best Practices Study group. The annual survey and study of leading independent insurance agencies documents the business practices of the “best” agencies.
“We’re honored to be recognized by our industry’s leading professional organization,” said managing member Brandt Galloway. “This designation means that, at every level, Galloway Chandler McKinney Insurance and its employees are committed to providing the best possible service and products for our clients. Receiving the Best Practices designation demonstrates the consistency of that commitment.”
Since 1993, the Big “I” and Reagan Consulting, an Atlanta-based management consulting firm, have joined forces to study the country’s leading agencies. Galloway Chandler McKinney Insurance was nominated by multiple carriers and associations and qualified based on its operational excellence.
Galloway Chandler McKinney has retained its status during the three-year cycle by submitting extensive data for review each year. More than 1,000 independent agencies throughout the U.S. were nominated to take part in the annual study, but only 262 qualified for the honor.
Galloway-Chandler-McKinney Insurance has served residents in north Mississippi and west Alabama for 30 years.
The agency writes commercial and personal insurance and has offices in Columbus, West Point, Starkville, Amory and Aberdeen. Additional information about the company can be found at www.gcminsurance.com.