mcj-2022-12-07-news-gcm-logo

COLUMBUS – For Galloway-Chandler-McKinney Insurance, this year marks a decade as a Best Practices Agency. The designation comes from the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA, or the Big “I”) and indicates the company is part of an elite group of independent insurance agencies around the United States participating in the “Best Practices” Study Group.

Biz Buzz with Dennis Seid

Biz Buzz with Dennis Seid

  • Get the latest local and national business news from Daily Journal Business Editor Dennis Seid in this exclusive Facebook group.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you