COLUMBUS – For Galloway-Chandler-McKinney Insurance, this year marks a decade as a Best Practices Agency. The designation comes from the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA, or the Big “I”) and indicates the company is part of an elite group of independent insurance agencies around the United States participating in the “Best Practices” Study Group.
Only 282 independent agencies throughout the country qualified for inclusion in the 2022 Best Practices Study, among more than 2,600 that were nominated. An IIABA-affiliated state association or an insurance company must first nominate the agency, which then must qualify based on outstanding customer retention, growth, stability and financial management. Galloway-Chandler-McKinney Insurance was nominated by multiple carriers and associations.
“We’re grateful to be selected as a Best Practices agency for 10 years running,” said managing member Brandt Galloway. “The insurance industry’s leading professional organization has not only recognized that Galloway-Chandler-McKinney and its employees are dedicated to our clients, providing outstanding products and service, but also that we have consistently adhered to that high standard over the years. Our clients’ trust isn’t something we take for granted – we work to earn it every day.”
The Best Practices Study was initiated by IIABA in 1993 as the foundation for efforts to improve agency performance. The annual study, which is conducted by the Big “I” and Reagan Consulting of Atlanta, documents the business practices of these “best” agencies and urges others to adopt similar practices. Best Practices Agencies are selected every third year and retain their status during the three-year cycle by submitting extensive financial and operational data for review each year.
Galloway-Chandler-McKinney Insurance has served residents in north Mississippi and west Alabama for 30 years. The agency writes commercial and personal insurance and has offices in Columbus, West Point, Starkville and Amory. Additional information about the company can be found at www.gcminsurance.com.
